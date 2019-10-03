High Falls Hemp NY Announces New Website and Packaging Focused on Quality and Transparency

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High Falls Hemp NY is proud to announce the launch of their new website HighFallsHempNY.com. The new site not only features a fresh, modern design, in-depth product info and updated packaging, but also gets to the heart of how they craft, test and produce their high-quality CBD products.

Quality Verified. QR Codes on Packaging. Certificates of Analysis

High Falls Hemp verifies the content and safety of their products through testing by an independent, third-party, quality certified lab. These publicly available reports are accessible on their website, listed by batch – and are easily accessed through the QR codes on the label of every product.

The new High Falls Hemp website not only clearly lists the lab reports, but also includes a guide for how consumers can read and understand these reports.

"The news is full of stories of questionable CBD products being sold. We verify the quality of our CBD products and provide a high level of transparency for our customers," says High Falls Hemp NY Co-founder and President Rick Weissman. "Our goal for the new website and packaging is more than just a pretty picture. We wanted to provide assurances on the high quality of our products. In this crowded marketplace, that's a win-win for everybody."

Earlier this week, CNN aired Weed 5. The latest episode of the series that started the "CBD Craze" focused on where the industry stands now, and the glaring lack of regulations. It included concerns about not knowing what is in CBD products or where they even come from; but the episode also noted what consumers should look for to verify their CBD products. "We are a step ahead of these suggestions with our processes, packaging and website. We are confident that this helps 'future-proof' us for coming regulations, which we welcome," added Weissman.

ABOUT HIGH FALLS HEMP NY

High Falls Hemp operates with a distinct "seed to soul" philosophy that originates from their family-owned farm in Upstate New York and drives their mission to craft the highest quality hemp-derived CBD products. They are licensed to grow hemp for high CBD content by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

