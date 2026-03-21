Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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21.03.2026 23:23:15
High-Flying Biotech Stock Up 360% Faces $48 Million Trim but Remains This Fund's Largest Holding
Kynam Capital Management disclosed in a February 17, 2026, SEC filing that it sold 1,720,949 shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT), an estimated $48.38 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Kynam Capital Management reduced its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 1,720,949 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $48.38 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. The quarter-end valuation of this position changed by $105.74 million, a figure that incorporates both share sales and stock price appreciation.Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of targeted therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company leverages precision medicine to address unmet medical needs in rare cancer populations, with a strategic focus on selective kinase inhibition. Its approach positions it at the forefront of innovation in the biotechnology sector, aiming to deliver differentiated solutions for patients with limited treatment options.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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