Keep Aktie
WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
|
16.05.2026 15:00:00
High gas prices and inflation are stressing people out — but the economy will be fine as long as they keep spending
Nearly three months into the Iran war, Americans are still spending plenty of money to keep the economy on the up and up.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!