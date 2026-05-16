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WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083

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16.05.2026 15:00:00

High gas prices and inflation are stressing people out — but the economy will be fine as long as they keep spending

Nearly three months into the Iran war, Americans are still spending plenty of money to keep the economy on the up and up.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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