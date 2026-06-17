BILL Holdings Aktie

BILL Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000

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17.06.2026 14:51:00

High gas prices soak up more retail-sales dollars — and restaurants are paying the bill

Americans are spending more on gas and eating out less, a sign of stress on the economy tied to the conflict with Iran that’s forced consumers to shift more dollars to needs instead of wants.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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