BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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17.06.2026 14:51:00
High gas prices soak up more retail-sales dollars — and restaurants are paying the bill
Americans are spending more on gas and eating out less, a sign of stress on the economy tied to the conflict with Iran that’s forced consumers to shift more dollars to needs instead of wants.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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