High Open Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in consecutive trading days, adding more than 330 points or 6.5 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 5,330-point plateau and it has a positive lead again for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on easing oil prices and upbeat earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were solidly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly higher following gains from the infrastructure companies, financial shares and agriculture stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 49.47 points or 0.94 percent to finish at the daily high of 5,328.36 after moving as low as 5,185.36.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened flat but quickly tracked to the upside and largely trended that way throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 360.21 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 52,856.09, while the NASDAQ rallied 278.04 points or 1.05 percent to close at 26,702.86 and the S&P 500 gained 44.60 points or 0.58 percent to end at 7,757.17.

The advance by the NASDAQ reflected strength in the tech sector amid a positive reaction to earnings news from companies like SpaceX (SPCX), Tesla (TSLA) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI).

Crude oil prices edged lower Wednesday on reports of progress in Strait of Hormuz shipping traffic. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down by $0.69 or 0.71 percent at $97.13 per barrel.