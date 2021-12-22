High Open Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 725 points or 3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 22,970-point plateau and it's looking at another positive lead on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing Covid concerns and surging oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday as gains from the casinos, technology stocks and properties were dented by weakness from the oil companies.

For the day, the index advanced 226.47 points or 1.00 percent to finish at 22,971.33 after trading between 22,730.08 and 23,100.18.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies added 0.67 percent, while AIA Group slumped 0.32 percent, Alibaba Group sank 0.52 percent, Alibaba Health Info strengthened 0.89 percent, ANTA Sports gained 0.55 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.46 percent, China Mengniu Dairy collected 0.22 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 0.83 percent, China Resources Land climbed 1.83 percent, CITIC tanked 1.82 percent, CNOOC slid 0.38 percent, Country Garden rallied 2.00 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical gathered 1.62 percent, Galaxy Entertainment advanced 0.78 percent, Hang Lung Properties increased 0.52 percent, Henderson Land perked 0.93 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas shed 0.51 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 0.23 percent, Li Ning jumped 2.13 percent, Longfor fell 0.40 percent, Meituan surged 4.47 percent, New World Development was up 0.17 percent, Sands China accelerated 2.46 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties rose 0.54 percent, Techtronic Industries improved 0.26 percent, Xiaomi Corporation soared 4.43 percent and WuXi Biologics spiked 4.17 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and accelerated into the close, finishing near daily highs.

The Dow surged 560.54 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 35,492.70, while the NASDAQ spiked 360.14 points or 2.40 percent to close at 15,341.09 and the S&P 500 jumped 81.21 points or 1.78 percent to end at 4,649.23.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of recent weakness. Monday's steep drop dragged the tech-heavy NASDAQ to its lowest closing level in over two months.

The rebound followed a report from Moderna (MRNA) about the effectiveness of a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine against the Omicron variant - which said a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against Omicron.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Tuesday as prices rebounded from losses in the previous two sessions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $2.51 or 3.7 percent at $71.12 a barrel.