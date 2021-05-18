|
18.05.2021 05:00:00
High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market growth to increase by 23,600 units between 2021-2025 | Development of Hubless Motorcycle to be Major Trend | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global high-performance electric motorcycle is set to grow by 23,600 units during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 28%. The report identifies the development of hubless electric motorcycles as the major trend in the market. Also, the advent of all-electric motorcycle racing and the rising focus on the development of electric motorcycles among major motorcycle manufacturers will positively impact the growth of the high-performance electric motorcycle market during the forecast period.
In addition, the report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest drivers and challenges that impact the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ARC Vehicle Ltd., Bell Custom Cycles, Curtiss Motorcycle Co., Evoke Electric Motorcycles (HK) Ltd., Harley-Davidson Inc., Lightning Motors Corp., Sarolea Manx Ltd., Songguo New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd., TACITA Srl, and Zero Motorcycles Inc. are some of the major market participants. The declining prices of Li-ion batteries, technological advances in high-performance electric motorcycles, and growing government support for the adoption of electric vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities in the market. Market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments to leverage the current opportunities while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Street
- Off-road
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the high-performance electric motorcycle market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ARC Vehicle Ltd., Bell Custom Cycles, Curtiss Motorcycle Co., Evoke Electric Motorcycles (HK) Ltd., Harley-Davidson Inc., Lightning Motors Corp., Sarolea Manx Ltd., Songguo New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd., TACITA Srl, and Zero Motorcycles Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market size
- High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market trends
- High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market industry analysis
High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist high-performance electric motorcycle market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the high-performance electric motorcycle market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the high-performance electric motorcycle market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-performance electric motorcycle market vendors
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Motorcycle market
2.2.1 Inputs: Base raw materials
Tier-3 suppliers
Tier-1 suppliers
2.2.2 Inbound logistics:
2.2.3 Production
2.2.4 Distribution and logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 After-sales service
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (units)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Type
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Street
- Off-road
The street was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing faster than the overall market.
Off-road was the smallest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the smallest segment of the market in 2025, growing slower than the overall market.
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Street - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Street - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)
Exhibit 18: Street - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Off-road - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Off-road - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)
Exhibit 20: Off-road - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria
7. Geographic Landscape
The regions covered in the report are:
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Europe was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025.
Europe will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025.
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)
Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)
Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)
Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)
Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)
Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Declining prices of Li-ion batteries
8.1.2 Technological advances in high-performance electric motorcycles
8.1.3 Growing government support for the adoption of electric vehicles
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 High cost of high-performance electric motorcycles
8.2.2 Lack of adequate supporting infrastructure for Evs
8.2.3 Demand for EV batteries with long-range, fast-charging, and long-lifespan capabilities
Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Development of hubless electric motorcycles
8.3.2 Emerging trend of all-electric motorcycle racing
8.3.3 Major motorcycle OEMs venturing into the electric motorcycle market
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Landscape disruption
Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
9.3 Landscape disruption
Techanavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption
Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ARC Vehicle Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.4 Bell Custom Cycles
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.5 Curtiss Motorcycle Co.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.6 Evoke Electric Motorcycles (HK) Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.7 Harley-Davidson Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.8 Lightning Motors Corp.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.9 Sarolea Manx Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.10 Songguo New Energy Automobile Co. Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.11 TACITA Srl
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
10.12 Zero Motorcycles Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
Segment Focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Research Methodology
Validation techniques employed for market sizing
11.4 List of abbreviations
