High Risks, Scarce Skills Drive Swiss Cybersecurity Market

Increased cyber risk and a shortage of skilled resources are leading more enterprises in Switzerland to seek help from cybersecurity service providers, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for Switzerland finds the growth of remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the proliferation of new enterprise devices, have increased the potential entry points for data breaches and cyberattacks. At the same time, the war in Ukraine has led to a greater perception of risk. While Swiss enterprises are focused on security more than ever, they find it hard to hire enough experts in the field.

"Almost 11,500 cyber events were reported to Switzerland’s National Cyber Security Centre in the second half of 2021 alone, and they are growing more sophisticated,” said Roger Albrecht, co-lead, ISG Cybersecurity. "Enterprises need help to stay ahead of both simple ransomware attacks and advanced, rapidly evolving cybercrime operations.”

As more companies and government agencies digitize their processes and intellectual property, protecting enterprise IT and communications is becoming more vital than ever, the report says. Swiss organizations are adopting advanced tools for preventing intrusions and data theft and turning to outside providers for end-to-end security services and integrated solutions.

For data protection, Swiss enterprises favor providers with security operations centers (SOCs) in Switzerland, ISG says. While companies with an international presence need globally distributed SOCs, they also value local facilities, especially for compliance with internal and legal regulations. A local presence, including both SOCs and contacts who speak the local language, are even more important for midsize organizations.

"Swiss enterprises have strong local providers to choose from, especially in identity and access management and technical security services,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

At the same time, more organizations are becoming strategic rather than reactive in the face of rising cyber threats, the report says. Many are working with technical security service providers to implement a zero-trust approach or a secure access service edge (SASE) architecture.

The report also examines other cybersecurity trends in Switzerland, including the rising importance of user training and the adoption of advanced endpoint protection and other new technologies.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for Switzerland evaluates the capabilities of 88 providers across six quadrants: Identity and Access Management (IAM), Data Leakage/Loss Prevention (DLP) and Data Security, Advanced Endpoint Threat Protection, Detection and Response (Advanced ETPDR), Technical Security Services (TSS), Strategic Security Services (SSS) and Managed Security Services (MSS).

The report names IBM as a Leader in five quadrants and Atos as a Leader in four quadrants. It names Accenture, Capgemini, HCL, Microsoft and Swisscom as Leaders in three quadrants each. Broadcom, InfoGuard, ISPIN, Trend Micro, T-Systems, United Security Providers and Wipro are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. The report names Aveniq, Axians, Bechtle, Check Point, CrowdStrike, Deloitte, DXC Technology, Ergon, Forcepoint, HelpSystems, KPMG, Matrix42, NEVIS, Okta, Orange Cyberdefense, Ping Identity, PwC, RSA, Sentinel One, Sophos, TCS, Trellix and VMware Carbon Black as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, IBM, InfoGuard and Wipro are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Axians, Ergon (Airlock), InfoGuard, ISPIN and Swisscom.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity — Solutions and Services report for Switzerland is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005045/en/