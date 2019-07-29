High School Student Speaks to The United Nations about Passion

NEW YORK, July 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nashua, NH High school student Joshua Gao, who is the CEO of energy and environment startup SAFE, spoke to the United Nations, as well as philanthropists, impact investors, and other social entrepreneurs about his life story at the NEXUS Summit.



Last year he began SAFE, which is a startup that is working to revolutionize how the world safeguards and put-out fires by utilizing low frequency sound waves.



David Radlo along with Tina Weber from the Tufts University Entrepreneurship Center (TEC) in Medford, MA have sponsored Josh and his team this summer in raising their stature and their ability to successfully launch. Mr. Radlo was quoted as saying "Joshua and his team have proven that successful entrepreneurship that develops a new secret sauce to address serious world-wide problems is truly ageless."



Mr. Gao along with three other students, Jeffrey Lam, Samuel Greenberg, and Adyant Shankar, have pioneered SAFE which is an acronym for Sound: The Alternative Fire Extinguisher, and as the name suggests, the four students have invented a new class of fire extinguishers that utilizes low frequency sound waves to extinguish fires.



Sound waves being capable of extinguishing fires has been a long-known phenomenon; however, Joshua Gao along with the SAFE team developed a way to make sound wave fire extinguishing a practical method of fire suppression.



In his speech Mr. Gao shared something he claims everyone has in common. "We all have a fire within us." The fire Joshua spoke about is passion, the thing in our lives that "motivates us to wake up the next day only to work harder than the day before." Joshua says that his "fire" is philanthropy.

Growing up in a family of immigrants who were limited financially, he thought he could never become a philanthropist. However, when he understood what philanthropy truly meant to him: "putting a smile on some else's face," he realized that there are many other ways to benefit others without money. He hopes that SAFE will someday be able to save the lives of many people and along the way protect the environment from deadly wildfires. "SAFE is my form of philanthropy," he says.

He ended his speech telling everyone in the audience, "your fire can make the impossible possible." The United Nations and Nexus Members gave him a standing ovation.



Joshua Gao sincerely appreciated the opportunity to represent the SAFE Team and address the UN and NEXUS members in New York and credits Andrea Lee-Zucker, the Washington D.C. Ambassador of NEXUS and Nancy Conrad, founder of the Conrad Foundation along with his very supportive parents, Kaitlyn Lee and Yang Gao, and the many esteemed attorneys, scientists, and teachers that have helped him along the way.

