|
29.06.2022 15:30:00
High-Speed Rail: A Prime Example of China's Independent Innovation
BEIJING, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report form chinadaily.com.cn
High-speed rail (HSR) is an important indicator of the modernization of a country's transportation and a significant reflection of its level of industrialization. Despite developing HSR more than four decades later than developed countries, thanks to the tireless efforts of several generations of railway workers, China has made historic progress in HSR, from trailing other countries, to keeping pace with them, and to leading the world.
So far, China has built the largest and most modern HSR network with 37,900 km in operation and the fastest trains reaching 350 km/h. What is more, China's world-leading HSR system is built with independent intellectual property rights. Watch the video to find out more highlights of China's HSR.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-speed-rail-a-prime-example-of-chinas-independent-innovation-301577711.html
SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeitere Verluste: ATX merklich schwächer - DAX sackt deutlich unter 13.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag deutlich tiefer. Auch der DAX notiert mit kräftigen Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Asien wiesen am Donnerstag gemischte Vorzeichen auf.