High-strength Glass: Global Markets Report 2020-2025 with Profiles of 3M, 3B-The Fibreglass Co., Cardinal Glass Industries, Gerresheimer, Saint-Gobain and Schott AG

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-strength Glass: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an updated review of high-strength glass, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for HSG products.

The publisher delineates the current market status for high-strength glass, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The HSG market is analyzed based on the following segments: configuration, composition, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.

More specifically, the market analysis conducted by the publisher for this report is divided into five sections.

In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of HSG technology are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for HSG are also identified and grouped in segments (aerospace and defence, construction, electronics/optoelectronics, energy, life sciences, mechanical /chemical, transportation, and others).

The second section provides a technological review of high-strength glass. This section offers a detailed description of HSG materials, their properties, configurations, and typical fabrication methods. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2018, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.

The third section entails a global market analysis for high-strength glass. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (configuration, composition, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2018 and 2019, and estimates for 2020. Revenues are at the manufacturing level.

The analysis of current revenues for high-strength glass is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for high-strength glass within each segment, together with forecast CAGRs for the period 2020 through 2025. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading suppliers of high-strength glass, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.

The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to HSG materials, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, material type, and application.

Report Includes:

A brief general outlook of the global markets for high-strength glass (HSG) with emphasis on material chemistry, properties, configurations, fabrication technologies and applications.

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018 and 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Highlight new technological developments related to high-strength glass, while outlining current technical issues

Estimation of current market size and market forecast for each segment, as well as the market share analysis of high-strength glass by composition, configuration, application and geographical region

Review existing fields of application for high-strength glass and examine emerging applications

Discussion of the most relevant global R&D activities related to HSG and evaluation of trends in recently issued U.S. patents

Company profiles of key industry players including 3M , 3B -The Fibreglass Co., Cardinal Glass Industries, Gerresheimer, Saint-Gobain and Schott AG

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

High-strength Glass

The Glass Industry

Milestones in the History of High-strength Glass and Recent Events

Current and Emerging Applications for High-strength Glass

Mechanical/Chemical

Construction

Electronics and Optoelectronics

Energy

Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

Life Sciences

Others

Chapter 4 Technology

Introduction

High-strength Glass Configurations, Materials, Properties and Fabrication Methods

Flat Glass

Container Glass

Glass Fibers

Microspheres

Spheroids

Foams

Latest Technological Developments, 2018-Present

High-performance Glass Fibers

Lightweight and High-strength Glass Laminated Structure

High-strength Protective Cover for Touch Panels

Lightweight Glass for Ball Bearings

Other Relevant R&D Activities

Chapter 5 Global Markets

Outline of Analysis

Global Market Summary

Current Market Status

Market by Glass Composition

Market by Configuration

Market by Application

Market by Region

Market Growth Trends

Transportation

Construction

Electronics and Optoelectronics

Energy

Aerospace and Defense

Mechanical/Chemical

Life Sciences

Other Applications

Other Technological Trends

Regional Trends

Market Forecast

Market by Configuration

Market by Composition

Market by Application

Market by Region

Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles

Leading Manufacturers of High-strength Glass

Distribution of Leading Producers by Product Type and Region

Other Industry Players

Company Profiles

3B -The Fibreglass Co.

-The Fibreglass Co. 3M

Asahi Glass Co.

AGY

Cardinal Glass Industries

Corning

Cospheric

Gerresheimer

Guardian Industries

Hartford Technologies

Hilgenberg

Mo-Sci

Nippon Electric Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass

Nittobo

Saint-Gobain

Schott

Stikloporas

Vitro

Zhejiang Dehe Insulation Technology

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Summary of Recently Awarded Patents

General Trends

Trends by Country and Region

Trends by Assignee

Trends by Patent Category

Trends by Material Type

Trends by Application

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x2r00w

