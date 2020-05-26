High-Tech Business Leader and Speech Recognition Expert Steven Chambers Joins Kasisto's Board of Directors

As Kasisto expands and extends the reach of its industry leading Conversational AI technology, Mr. Chambers will provide invaluable expertise in helping to shape the company's go to market initiatives

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /CNW/ -- Kasisto , creators of KAI, the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry today announced that Steven Chambers will join Kasisto's Board of Directors. Mr. Chambers is a recognized leader with comprehensive experience across high-tech, artificial intelligence and speech recognition companies.

Mr. Chambers has led both start-ups and large tech company operations. In his role as President at Nuance Communications, Mr. Chambers oversaw global sales and marketing of a $2 billion-dollar speech recognition and natural language understanding business servicing dozens of Fortune 100 corporate customers. Most recently, Mr. Chambers served as CMO of Sense, Inc., named by VentureBeat in 2019 as one of the world's top 100 artificial intelligence companies.

"As KAI continues to thrive in the financial services industry, we are also on the path of expansion and scalability," said Zor Gorelov, Kasisto's CEO. "Steve will be a great addition to our team of highly experienced board members. His past experience and deep knowledge of high-tech and speech recognition will make a significant impact on our company's future."

"Having been in the industry for over two decades, I can recognize the market winners from the also-rans. With its depth in and focus on the financial services industry, KAI goes far beyond the generic conversational AI bots in the market to deliver personalized and compelling digital experiences, optimized for financial services," said Chambers. "Winners like Kasisto stay at the forefront of innovation, building platforms that can scale and expand, purposed to clearly-defined markets. I am elated to join Kasisto's journey and provide guidance to their next chapter."

KAI continues to lead the charge in offering the industry's most intelligent virtual assistants. With this lead comes increasing demand and Kasisto is operationalizing their growth strategies to meet it head on. KAI enables financial institutions to acquire new customers, as well as engage, support and generate additional revenue from existing customers via human-like, intelligent conversations with smart-bots and virtual assistants, anytime, anywhere. Built with the deepest AI portfolio in the industry, KAI is an agile platform with self-service tools to customize and continually improve consumer experiences and seamlessly add new features. Kasisto works with major banks around the world, including TD Bank, Standard Chartered, DBS, Emirates NBD and others.

About Kasisto

KAI is the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry. Kasisto's customers include DBS Bank, J.P. Morgan, Emirates NBD, Standard Chartered, TD Bank, and Manulife Bank among others. They chose KAI for its proven track record to drive business results while improving customer experiences. The platform is engaging with millions of consumers around the world, all the time, across multiple channels, in different languages, and is optimized for performance, scalability, security, and compliance. KAI is built with the deepest Conversational AI portfolio in the industry. Kasisto is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Silicon Valley and Singapore. Kasisto Singapore Pte Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kasisto. For more information visit kasisto.com. Follow Kasisto on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

