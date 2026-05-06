High Tide Aktie

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WKN DE: A3CMT9 / ISIN: CA42981E4013

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06.05.2026 22:00:54

High Tide Reports Record Medical Cannabis Distribution In Germany

(RTTNews) - High Tide Inc. (HITI) has announced that its German subsidiary, Remexian Pharma GmbH, reached record distribution levels this quarter, showcasing continued growth in Europe's largest medical cannabis market.

For the second fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2026, Remexian sold 7.6 tonnes of medical cannabis in Germany. This is the highest volume they've ever recorded in a single quarter, reflecting a 21 percent increase from the previous quarter and a 49 percent jump compared to the same time last year.

CEO Raj Grover remarked that this achievement underscores the effectiveness of their distribution model, which leverages Remexian's local operations and High Tide's extensive procurement know-how gained from over $2.2 billion in cannabis sales in Canada.

Germany continues to be a vital growth area, having imported 201.1 tonnes of medical cannabis in 2025, more than double what they brought in the year before.

High Tide plans to build on this success by broadening its distribution strategy into more European markets, pending the necessary regulatory approvals.

The company also pointed out that the tonnage numbers are preliminary and haven't been audited. They expect to release complete financial results for the quarter, including revenue and earnings, in June 2026.

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