High-Yield British American Tobacco Could Be on the Verge of a Cash Windfall. Time to Buy the Stock?

The big attraction for investors when it comes to British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) is its massive 9.8% dividend yield. Although that's an alluring figure for anyone trying to maximize their portfolio's income, yields that high usually come with some risk.That's true here, too, but British American Tobacco is successfully working to move past its biggest risk. The potential for a multibillion-dollar windfall could help. Is now the time to buy this global cigarette giant?British American Tobacco's most important business is cigarettes. In 2023, the company's combustible division, which is predominantly composed of cigarettes, generated 81% of revenue. This is the company's largest business unit by a very wide margin.