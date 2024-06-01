|
01.06.2024 19:10:00
High-Yield Kraft Heinz Stock Isn't Delivering Right Now. What Investors Need to Know
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) is the amalgam of two iconic names in the food space. It owns some of the best-known brands you'll find in grocery stores, but it has been struggling to execute. While the company appears to be on a better path today than it was not too long ago, investors should probably pay extra close attention to its three pillars of growth, because some aren't holding up as well as you might hope.One of the biggest investors in Kraft Heinz is Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). That might make some investors take notice, but it hasn't worked out nearly as well as Buffett has hoped. The original plan for the food maker was for the company to cut costs as a way to boost profitability. That may have been attractive for a little while, but it didn't work out over the longer term.
