High-Yield Realty Income: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Offering monthly dividend payments and an attractive 5.7% yield, Realty Income (NYSE: O) has long been a favorite of income-oriented investors.However, the real estate investment trust (REIT) has not been a great performer in recent times. With its stock price down about 23% over the past five years, it has actually generated a slightly negative return for investors even after dividends over that stretch.That's thanks, at least in part, to soaring interest rates which typically pose a challenge for the real estate business. But now with the Federal Reserve poised to start lowering rates later this year, could this stock be a good opportunity for investors?