30.03.2024 08:28:00
High-Yielding Kinder Morgan: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
If you are considering investing in the midstream sector, Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) will probably be one of the standouts. With a nearly $40 billion market cap and a geographically diverse business, it is an industry leader. Add in a 6.3% dividend yield, and there's a lot to like here. But you should get to know the company a little more before you jump aboard. Here's why.Touching on some of the positives up front, Kinder Morgan owns midstream assets that would be virtually impossible to replace or displace. Its business spans across the United States and includes pipelines, storage, transportation, and processing assets. Roughly 64% of the company's operations are tied to natural gas, a key transition fuel as the world shifts toward lower-carbon energy sources. The rest is spread across refined products (26%) and CO2 (10%).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
