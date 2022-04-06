Highclere Castle Gin Launches in Poland

The gin category takes off in Poland with Highclere Castle Gin leading the charge

ESSEX, Conn., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highclere Castle Gin launched across Warsaw this month in some of the most highly regarded restaurants and hotels in the city. With gin being a relatively new category in Poland, gin is exploding with sales expected to grow annually by 10.5% through 2025. Highclere Castle Gin selected Poland as its first central European market due to impressive growth of the gin category, the lack of a super-premium award-winning gin with a history, and Warsaw's fantastic hospitality reputation and expanding cocktail culture.

Highclere Castle Gin is co-founded by global spirits entrepreneur, Adam von Gootkin along with the Earl & Countess of Carnarvon, owners of Highclere Castle, known to millions of fans as "the real Downton Abbey". This multi-award-winning gin launched in 2019 throughout the United Kingdom and the United States and has since launched in France, Switzerland, Denmark and Malta. The brand is available through e-commerce to 27 EU countries, the UK and the US. The brand has earned over 50 international spirit awards gaining attention throughout the industry as one of the newest and highly awarded gins in the market.

Highclere Castle Gin has recruited former Coca Cola Director Dariusz Pekalowski to lead the charge as Domestic Sales Manager in Poland. The brand is distributed by Ice-Full Dystrybucja Sp. z o.o. "I am thrilled with the success already achieved in the market with great partnerships in some of the finest locations in Warsaw," said Pekalowski. Highclere Castle Gin is now available in cocktail bars and restaurants at The Bristol, The Hilton and at The Radisson Collections. Leading retailers include, Używki Świata, WSS Społem Śródmieście and The Whiskey & Spirit House. The multi-awarded gin will be featured for the first time at the Pawlina Whiskey & Friends Festival at the Norblina Factory in Warsaw on May 6-8, 2022.

"The Poland strategy is in line with Highclere Castle Gin's global launch strategy where the brand is featured in many of the world's most exclusive restaurants and hotels," said co-founder, Lord Carnarvon. "Our gin epitomizes everything that is great about Highclere. You touch a bit of Highclere every time you take a sip of this glorious spirit," he added.

"We are leading the way into the roaring twenties with a luxury spirit brand steeped in history, prestige, heritage and pedigree. Having visited Warsaw before the Covid lockdown, I witnessed immense potential for our brand in Poland and I sincerely appreciated the hospitality and warmth of our Polish partners. We look forward to building our position as the super-premium gin in Poland," said company CEO, Adam von Gootkin.

About Highclere Castle Spirits Company

Highclere Castle Spirits was formed in 2018 and launched Highclere Castle Gin in 2019 with a goal to produce the finest gin in the world. Using botanicals grown on the Highclere Castle estate, the super-premium gin was created to celebrate Highclere's reputation for entertaining, it's commitment to agriculture, and to honor its storied traditions. The company was founded by American spirits entrepreneur, Adam von Gootkin together with the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, the owners of Highclere Castle who manage the gardens and the estate. Highclere Castle Gin has won 56 prestigious international awards since launched in 2019. The company is focused on delivering The Perfect Gin to consumers around the world. Highclere Castle Spirits launched a crowdfund campaign earlier this month. To learn more, check out: wefunder.com/highclerecastlegin/

To buy a bottle, learn more or discover our favorite cocktail recipes, visit www.HighclereCastleGin.com.

About Highclere Castle

Highclere Castle is a 5,000 acre estate in Hampshire, England and has been the country seat of the Earl of Carnarvon since 1679. One of the world's most famous homes, it rose to international fame as the main filming location for the Emmy award-winning period drama, Downton Abbey, and the motion picture with the sequel scheduled to be released this on April 29th in the United Kingdom and May 22nd in the United States.

Through the centuries Highclere Castle has hosted royalty, celebrities, statesmen and prominent artists and Lord and Lady Carnarvon continue to do so today. Having served gin at the castle to welcome guests for over 100 years, Highclere Castle Gin was created using botanicals from the Victorian gardens to liquify the "true spirit" of Highclere Castle and share it with the world. Highclere Castle has been renowned for its entertaining and house parties featuring gin cocktails through the years.

The 5th Earl sponsored and accompanied archaeologist Howard Carter for the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun in 1922 and Highclere currently hosts an educational museum exhibit around the discovery. Highclere Castle hosts more than 135,000 visitors annually. The current Lady Carnarvon has released multiple New York Times Bestsellers, including At Home: Entertaining at the Real Downton Abbey and her recent book just released, "Seasons at Highclere". To learn more about Highclere Castle, please visit, www.highclerecastle.co.uk.

