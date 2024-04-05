05.04.2024 12:09:22

HighCo: SHAREHOLDING AS 03/31/2024

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement
of information		Total number of sharesNumber of shares without voting rights (*)Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
March 31, 202420 455 403696 39122 376 74221 680 351
February 29, 202420 455 403700 84722 376 63621 675 789
January 31, 202420 455 403697 32822 376 63621 679 308
December 31, 202320 455 403701 32922 376 73621 675 407

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert marketing and communication, HighCo supports brands and retailers in accelerating the transformation of retail.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans ("PEA-PME”), HighCo has nearly 500 employees.
HighCo has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

Your contacts
Cécile COLLINA-HUE                                Nicolas CASSAR
Managing Director                                        Press Relations
+33 1 77 75 65 06                                        +33 4 88 71 35 46
comfi@highco.com                 n.cassar@highco.com

Upcoming event

Publication take place after market close.

Quarterly gross profit
Q1 2024 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 24 April 2024
Q2 and H1 2024 Gross Profit: Thursday, 18 July 2024
Q3 and 9-months 2024 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 16 October 2024
2024 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 22 January 2025

Analyst meeting (French Society of Financial Analysts - SFAF)
2024 Half-year Earnings Conference Call at 10:00 am: Thursday, 12 September 2024

Earnings
2024 Half-year Earnings: Wednesday, 11 September 2024

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).
ISIN: FR0000054231
Reuters: HIGH.PA
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

 

