HighCo: Shareholding as June 30, 2023

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement

of information Total number of shares Number of shares without voting rights (*) Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**) Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting) June 30, 2023 20 455 403 529 405 22 793 847 22 264 442 May 31, 2023 20 455 403 485 342 22 793 847 22 308 505 April 30, 2023 20 455 403 439 482 22 814 633 22 375 151 March 31, 2023 20 455 403 376 968 22 818 769 22 441 801 February 28, 2023 20 455 403 319 981 22 818 769 22 498 788 January 31, 2023 20 455 403 253 414 22 892 958 22 639 544 December 31, 2022 20 455 403 250 392 22 948 713 22 698 321

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.

(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).

Upcoming event

Publication take place after market close .

Quarterly gross profit

Q2 and H1 2023 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Q3 and 9-months 2023 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 18 October 2023

2023 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Analyst meeting (French Society of Financial Analysts - SFAF)

2023 Half-year Earnings Conference Call at 11:00 am: Thursday, 14 September 2023

Earnings

2023 Half-year Earnings: Wednesday, 13 September 2023

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).

ISIN: FR0000054231

Reuters: HIGH.PA

Bloomberg: HCO FP

For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

