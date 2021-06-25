Higher Open Anticipated For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, advancing more than 40 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,565-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on renewed optimism for economic recovery. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished barely higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and resource companies.

For the day, the index rose 0.43 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 3,566.65 after trading between 3,548.82 and 3,570.49. The Shenzhen Composite Index shed 12.02 points or 0.50 percent to end at 2,415.36.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.17 percent, while China Construction Bank collected 0.76 percent, China Merchants Bank rose 0.33 percent, Bank of Communications added 0.41 percent, China Life Insurance improved 0.77 percent, Jiangxi Copper dropped 0.83 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) and PetroChina both were up 0.19 percent, Yanzhou Coal gained 0.51 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.45 percent, China Shenhua Energy increased 0.50 percent, Gemdale advanced 0.87 percent, Poly Developments dipped 0.16 percent, China Vanke sank 0.69 percent, China Fortune Land was down 0.58 percent, Beijing Capital Development jumped 0.89 percent and Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened solidly higher on Friday and remained comfortably in the green throughout the session.

The Dow spiked 322.58 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 34,196.82, while the NASDAQ jumped 97.98 points or 0.69 percent to end at 14,369.71 and the S&P 500 gained 24.65 points or 0.58 percent to close at 4,266.49.

The strength on Wall Street reflected a resumption of the upward momentum seen earlier in the week, which helped lift the Dow well off its lowest levels in over two months.

Positive sentiment may also have been generated in reaction to a Labor Department report showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

News that President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of Senators have reached an agreement on a new infrastructure plan may also have helped support the markets.

Crude oil futures settled slightly higher Thursday, continuing to benefit from data that showed a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $0.22 or 0.3 percent at $73.30 per barrel.