Higher Open Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday emphatically ended the two-day slide in which it had tumbled more than 750 points or 3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,570-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, with support from technology stocks and crude oil companies expected to lead the way higher. The European markets were own and the U.S. markets were mixed and Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher across the board on Friday as it caught up on missed positive sentiment while it was off for the Lunar New Year.

For the day, the index rallied 771.03 points or 3.24 percent to finish at 24,573.29 after trading between 24,140.89 and 24,609.33.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies climbed 3.40 percent, while AIA Group rallied 5.39 percent, Alibaba Group strengthened 5.61 percent, Alibaba Health Info accelerated 5.66 percent, ANTA Sports spiked 6.35 percent, China Life Insurance gained 2.06 percent, China Mengniu Dairy added 2.17 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) jumped 1.27 percent, China Resources Land perked 2.80 percent, CITIC was up 0.34 percent, CNOOC increased 1.50 percent, Country Garden soared 6.76 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical rose 1.27 percent, Galaxy Entertainment and Henderson Land both advanced 2.79 percent, Hang Lung Properties was up 0.72 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas climbed 1.33 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.49 percent, JD.com improved 1.86 percent, Li Ning surged 7.63 percent, Longfor added 1.08 percent, Meituan gathered 3.28 percent, New World Development rose 2.05 percent, Techtronic Industries skyrocketed 8.12 percent, Xiaomi Corporation gained 1.10 percent and WuXi Biologics jumped 4.74 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to higher as the major averages were directionless on Monday, finally finishing on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow dipped 21.42 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 35,089.74, while the NASDAQ surged 219.19 points or 1.58 percent to end at 14,098.01 and the S&P 500 gained 23.09 points or 0.52 percent to close at 4,500.53. For the week, the NASDAQ gained 2.5 percent, the S&P added 1.5 percent and the Dow was up 1.1 percent.

Traders reacted to much better than expected U.S. employment data from the Labor Department, which is good for economic recovery but spurred concerns for the outlook on interest rates.

Expectations for more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve lifted bond yields. The yield on long term U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose about the 1.9 percent mark for the first time in more than two years.

In earnings news, Amazon, Snap, Pinterest, Salesforce.com, JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Walt Disney, Chevron and American Express all had solid numbers.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday and lifted the most active crude futures contracts to their highest close in over seven years. Rising concerns over supply disruptions fueled the rally, as did mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $2.04 or 2.3 percent at $92.31 a barrel, the highest settlement since September 29, 2014. WTI crude oil futures gained more than 6 percent in the week.