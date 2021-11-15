Higher Open Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after halting the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 470 points or 2.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 17,520-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with support from technology shares tempered by weakness from oil stocks. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Friday as the financial shares and technology stocks were mostly in the green.

For the day, the index collected 65.63 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 17,518.13 after trading between 17,479.55 and 17,602.05.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.51 percent, while Mega Financial gathered 0.30 percent, CTBC Financial gained 0.42 percent, Fubon Financial perked 0.41 percent, First Financial improved 1.08 percent, E Sun Financial lost 0.54 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.33 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.64 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.40 percent, Largan Precision jumped 1.44 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.31 percent, MediaTek soared 3.04 percent, Delta Electronics advanced 0.77 percent, Formosa Plastic spiked 1.90 percent, Asia Cement increased 0.55 percent, Taiwan Cement dipped 0.20 percent and Chunghwa Telecom was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages open modestly higher on Friday but accelerated as the day progressed, finishing at or near session highs.

The Dow jumped 179.11 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 36,100.31, while the NASDAQ spiked 156.66 points or 1.00 percent to close at 15,860.96 and the S&P 500 gained 33.58 points or 0.72 percent to end at 4,682.85. For the week, the Dow dipped 0.6 percent, the NASDAQ lost 0.7 percent and the S&P eased 0.3 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came as the concerns about inflation raised by the Labor Department's consumer price report seem to have been short-lived.

Federal Reserve officials have also repeatedly described the factors driving inflation as transitory, indicating the central bank is not currently considering accelerating monetary policy tightening.

In economic news, the University of Michigan noted an unexpected deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in November.

Crude oil futures tumbled sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by a firm dollar and a downward revision in global oil demand forecast by OPEC. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down by $0.80 or 1 percent at $80.79 a barrel.