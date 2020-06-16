Higher Open Called For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, sinking more than 1,300 points or 5.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 23,775-point plateau although it may find support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the FOMC announced plans to buy corporate bonds. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financials, properties, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 524.43 points or 2.16 percent to finish at 23,776.95 after trading between 23,684.96 and 24,242.97.

Among the actives, Techtronic Industries cratered 4.87 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment plummeted 4.78 percent, Sands China plunged 4.30 percent, CITIC tanked 3.59 percent, AIA Group tumbled 3.08 percent, China Resources Land skidded 2.97 percent, China Life Insurance retreated 2.75 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas declined 2.71 percent, CNOOC surrendered 2.49 percent, China Mobile dropped 2.12 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical sank 2.05 percent, New World Development shed 1.95 percent, Tencent Holdings lost 1.68 percent, BOC Hong Kong fell 1.66 percent, WH Group slid 1.63 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical dipped 1.55 percent, China Mengniu Dairy slipped 1.52 percent, Ping An Insurance was down 1.49 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 1.37 percent and Hengan International was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive even though stocks opened sharply lower on Monday before staging an afternoon rally to finish firmly in the green.

The Dow jumped 157.62 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 25,763.16, while the NASDAQ climbed 137.21 points or 1.43 percent to end at 9,726.02 and the S&P 500 gained 25.28 points or 0.83 percent to close at 3,066.59.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections after Beijing recorded a spate of new Covid-19 cases in a major wholesale market. Data also showed an increase in cases in more than 20 states, including California, Florida, and Nevada.

Selling pressure waned, however, as traders continued to express optimism about the economy after the New York Federal Reserve reported that regional manufacturing activity steadied in June after seeing sharp contractions in April and May.

Stocks turned positive after the Federal Reserve announced plans to begin buying a broad and diversified portfolio of corporate bonds to support market liquidity and the availability of credit for large employers.

Crude oil prices moved higher Monday as hopes about production cuts outweighed concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid a spike in coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures settled at $37.12 a barrel, gaining $0.86 or 2.4 percent for the session.