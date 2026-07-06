Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, adding more than 230 points or 4 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,875-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to higher on easing Middle East tensions and hopes that the Federal Reserve will not tighten its monetary policy for now. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were closed for Independence Day, and the Asian markets are expected to tick higher as well.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index surged 131.22 points or 2.28 percent to finish at 5,875.78 after trading between 5,805.92 and 5,899.30.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga jumped 1.98 percent, while Bank Mandiri spiked 2.82 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 1.86 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia accelerated 2.52 percent, Bank Central Asia rallied 4.31 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia added 0.74 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison soared 8.77 percent, Indocement tumbled 1.42 percent, Semen Indonesia vaulted 2.15 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur strengthened 2.21 percent, United Tractors elevated 5.26 percent, Astra International expanded 5.02 percent, Energi Mega Persada gained 2.38 percent, Astra Agro Lestari rose 0.84 percent, Antam surged 6.16 percent, Vale Indonesia increased 5.53 percent, Timah improved 2.39 percent and Bumi Resources gathered 2.96 percent.

There is no lead from Wall Street, but the major European markets saw modest gains thanks to easing Middle East tensions.

The UK's FTSE 100 gained 0.25%, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 moved up 0.78% and 0.39%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI closed 0.5% up.

Germany's DAX hit a new all-time high, while France's CAC 40 climbed to its best levels since February 2026.

Disappointing U.S. employment data also gave the markets a lift as it fueled hopes that the Federal Reserve may not tighten its monetary policy in the near future.

Oil prices held steady on Friday but headed for their fourth straight weekly loss on eased concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery edged up 0.2 percent to $68.84 per barrel.