Higher Open Called For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, declining almost 820 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 46,290-point plateau although it may find support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to slightly higher, thanks to a dip in oil prices. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow with mild upside.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial, utility, plastic, chemical and technology sectors.

For the day, the index slumped 529.15 points or 1.13 percent to finish at 46,292.93 after trading between 46,163.03 and 46,967.91.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday and generally trended higher before finishing mixed.

The Dow jumped 529.85 points or 1.02 percent to finish at 52,495.88, while the NASDAQ eased 6.07 points or 0.02 percent to close at 26,424.82 and the S&P 500 added 21.84 points or 0.28 percent to end at 7,712.57.

The advance by the Dow partly reflected a sharp increase by shares of 3M (MMM) after the Scotch-tape and Post-it maker reported better than expected third quarter earnings and raised its full-year profit forecast.

Dow components Amgen (AMGN), Merck (MRK) and UnitedHealth (UNH) also posted significant gains on the day.

Buying interest was also generated by a drop in the price of crude oil on reports that Qatar and Pakistan are pushing for a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $1.76 or 1.82 percent at $101.84 per barrel.