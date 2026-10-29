Higher Open Expected For The Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market ticked higher again on Wednesday, one day after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up more than 275 points or 1.2 percent. The Hang Seng now sits just beneath the 23,100-point plateau and it figures to open in the upside again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, although the upside will be limited by a spike in oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are likely to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the technology and semiconductor companies were capped by weakness among the metals and durable goods.

For the day, the index added 53.51 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 23,094.83 after trading between 23,023.04 and 23,157.40.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday; the Dow and S&P remained in the green, while the NASDAQ bounced back and forth all day but finally ended to the upside.

The Dow rose 97.53 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 52,475.10, while the NASDAQ gained 72.04 points or 0.27 percent to end at 26,549.85 and the S&P 500 added 21.38 points or 0.28 percent to close at 7,743.98.

The higher close on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged following its latest meeting.

The central bank's next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for December 8-9, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating an 85.0 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by a quarter point.

Crude oil prices surged on Wednesday as reports suggest possible U.S. attacks on Iran by next week, fueling supply disruption concerns for an indefinite period. West Texas Intermediate crude for December was up $3.12 or 3.12 percent at $103.02 per barrel.