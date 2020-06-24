Higher Open Predicted For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 700 points or 2.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,900-point plateau and it's got another solid lead for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on continued optimism for economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties and insurance companies.

For the day, the index spiked 396.00 points or 1.62 percent to finish at 24,907.34 after trading between 24,184.88 and 24,907.34.

Among the actives, Tencent Holdings skyrocketed 4.89 percent, while CITIC surged 3.02 percent, AIA Group soared 2.46 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical and Galaxy Entertainment both spiked 1.91 percent, Techtronic Industries and WH Group both accelerated 1.78 percent, China Mobile jumped 1.48 percent, China Resources Land climbed 1.47 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gathered 1.33 percent, AAC Technologies tumbled 0.95 percent, CNOOC perked 0.90 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 0.88 percent, BOC Hong Kong added 0.82 percent, Power Assets gained 0.69 percent, China Mengniu Dairy sank 0.66 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.41 percent, Wharf Real Estate lost 0.39 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 0.29 percent, Ping An Insurance rose 0.25 percent, New World Development eased 0.21 percent and Sands China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the day, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow added 131.14 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 26,156.10, while the NASDAQ jumped 74.89 points or 0.74 percent to end at 10,131.37 and the S&P 500 rose 13.43 points or 0.43 percent to close at 3,131.29.

Apple (AAPL) helped to lead the Nasdaq higher, jumping by 2.1 percent to a new record high as traders reacted positively to news out of the tech giant's Worldwide Developers Conference.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing a substantial increase in new home sales in the month of May.

Crude oil prices edged lower Tuesday as worries about energy demand resurfaced amid reports showing a sharp surge in coronavirus cases across several states in America. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.36 or 0.9 percent at $40.37 a barrel.