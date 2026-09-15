Higher Treasury Yields May Weigh On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a slightly lower open on Tuesday, with stocks poised to add to the losses posted in the previous session.

An increase in treasury yields may weigh on Wall Street, as the yield on the benchmark ten-year note jumps back above 5 percent to its highest level since July 2007.

Concerns about the outlook for inflation and interest rates have driven yields higher ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating a 92.5 percent chance of a quarter point rate hike.

"Market commentators have long argued that Treasuries hitting 5% is the trigger for an equity market correction," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell. "At this level, investors might wonder what's the point in holding risky equities when they can get 5% on low-risk government bonds."

He added, "It is a psychological level and can sometimes act as a warning sign for a market correction rather than be a guaranteed tipping point for equities to slump."

A continued increase by the price of crude oil may also generate selling pressure, as supply concerns continue to drive the price higher amid reports of fresh Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia.

However, traders may be reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcement.

After moving sharply lower early in the session on Monday, stocks showed a significant recovery attempt over the course of the trading day. The major averages climbed well off their worst levels of the day but still closed in negative territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed down 146.62 points or 0.6 percent at 26,186.41 after tumbling by as much as 1.3 percent early in the day. The S&P 500 also fell 37.00 points or 0.5 percent to 7,619.98, while the Dow dipped 152.09 points or 0.3 percent at 52,421.20.

The performance on Wall Street largely reflected a reaction to the direction of crude oil prices, which surged early in the session before giving back ground.

After soaring nearly 5 percent early in the day, the price of crude oil for October delivery gave back ground but still jumped by 1.3 percent.

The pullback by the price of crude oil may have reflected President Donald Trump's claim on Truth Social that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to stop attacking each other's energy targets.

Trump also reiterated his claims that Iran wants to "make a deal, quickly and badly" and that "oil is flowing through the Hormuz Strait."

Crude oil prices spiked early in the day amid renewed supply concerns after Saudi Arabia closed a critical pipeline that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz following a drone attack.

News that a planned meeting in Oman between Iran and Gulf states over reopening the Strait of Hormuz has been postponed also contributed to the increase in the price of crude oil.

Selling pressure in the tech sector was also generated amid renewed worries about artificial intelligence after industry leaders called for a slowdown in the pace of AI development.

"We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models. Progress will still seem fast, and we must make wise use of the time we gain," Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei wrote in a blog post.

"The measures I propose to advance the frontier at a safe pace will not be easy," he added. "But I believe we owe it to humanity to try."

Despite the recovery attempt by the broader markets, semiconductor stocks still showed a substantial move to the downside, dragging the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down by 5.9 percent to its lowest closing level in well over a month.

Significant weakness also remained visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 4.8 percent plunge by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

Oil service stocks also moved sharply lower on the day, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index tumbling by 4.0 percent.

Networking, gold and banking stocks also saw considerable weakness, while software stocks moved sharply higher, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index up by 3.3 percent.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are surging $1.64 to $103.03 a barrel after jumping $1.34 to $101.39 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after sliding $57 to $4,351.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $33.90 to $4,318 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 154.97 yen compared to the 154.35 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1545 compared to yesterday's $1.1547.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday amid heightened Middle East tensions and concerns over the pace of artificial intelligence development.

Investors also digested a slew of Chinese data and looked ahead to Wednesday's Federal Reserve policy decision and Friday's Bank of Japan rate decision for directional cues.

Regional bonds followed U.S. Treasuries lower, with Japan's 10-year yields surpassing 3 percent. The U.S. dollar held near a two-week high after the 10-year Treasury yields hit a 16-year peak on hawkish Fed bets.

Gold extended losses and was down 0.6 percent at $4,272 an ounce after falling over 1 percent in the previous session. Brent crude futures rose nearly 2 percent toward $108 a barrel on supply disruption concerns.

Iran claimed that a supertanker caught fire after striking naval mines while attempting to pass through a restricted area south of the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran also rejected renewed peace talks with the U.S. until its demands are met.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is prepared to take "de-escalatory steps" if Russia does the same, contradicting U.S. President Trump's claim earlier that both had agreed not to strike each other's energy targets.

China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5 percent to 3,864.28 as new data highlighted persistently weak domestic demand.

Chinese industrial production growth accelerated in August, but bank lending disappointed after a record contraction in July and retail sales registered a weaker expansion, separate reports revealed today.

Fixed-asset investment declined by 7.2 percent year-on-year in the January-August 2026 period, matching expectations.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 1 percent to 24,667.24 in the absence of new catalysts. After U.S. tech leaders raised concerns over AI development, China said, "fearmongering, confrontation and vicious competition will only disrupt the process of global AI governance and serve the interests of no one."

Japanese markets fluctuated before closing lower for a third consecutive session. The Nikkei 225 Index finished marginally lower at 63,484.10 while the broader Topix Index fell 0.5 percent to 4,037.16.

While banks fell sharply on interest rate concerns, technology investor SoftBank soared 7.5 percent and memory-chip maker Kioxia Holdings advanced 2.3 percent.

Seoul stocks fell notably to extend losses for a fourth consecutive session amid rising macro uncertainties. The Kospi Index dropped 0.9 percent to 6,627.26, dragged down by defense stocks.

Hanwha Aerospace slumped 6.5 percent and LIG Defense & Aerospace lost 4.8 percent. Australian markets fell to an 11-week low, with rising oil prices and fading hopes of an artificial intelligence boom keeping investors on edge.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 0.9 percent to 8,672.50 as lower copper prices weighed on the mining sector.

Financials also dragged on rising bets of a September Reserve Bank interest rate increase. The broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.8 percent lower at 8,849.30.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index fell 0.6 percent to 13,484.22, extending losses for a fourth consecutive session and reaching its lowest level since June 24.

Europe

European stocks have moved mostly lower on Tuesday as surging oil prices and elevated bond yields weighed on the banking sector.

As inflation worries mount, investors awaited cues from this week's Fed, Bank of England and Bank of Japan policy meetings.

The British pound extended losses from the previous session after the release of weak jobs data, with job vacancies falling to a four-year low and wage growth easing over the summer, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent.

Banks were among the biggest drags due to oil -driven inflation worries stemming from escalating Middle East tensions.

German engine maker Deutz has also shown a significant move to the downside after completing a capital increase.

Meanwhile, City Of London Investment Group shares have advanced after the British asset manager grew funds under management, fees and earnings in 2026.

Kier Group has also jumped. The infrastructure and construction group delivered strong FY26 results and upgraded its FY27 guidance.

U.S. Economic News

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report on Tuesday showing its reading on regional manufacturing activity fell by much more than expected in the month of September but still indicated growth.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index slumped to 7.6 in September from 20.6 in August. While a positive reading still indicates growth, economists had expected the index to show a more modest decrease to 14.1.

The much sharper-than-expected pullback by the index came a month after it jumped to its highest level in over four years.

The Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds at 1 pm ET.