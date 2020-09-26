Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors Announces Updates to Highland Income Fund Portfolio Management Team

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. ("HCMFA") today announced recent updates to the portfolio management team for the Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) ("HFRO" or the "Fund"), effective September 22, 2020. Joseph Sowin joins the portfolio management team for the Fund. With this appointment, Mr. Sowin will oversee the Fund's investment activities alongside current portfolio manager James Dondero.

Jon Poglitsch will no longer serve as portfolio manager following his resignation from the firm to pursue other opportunities. Prior to his departure, Mr. Poglitsch worked with Mr. Dondero and other members of the investment team, including Mr. Sowin, to ensure a seamless transition.

Mr. Sowin joined Highland in 2010. In addition to his role as a portfolio manager for the Fund, Mr. Sowin serves as the co-chief investment officer for the Highland Capital Management investment platform ("Highland"), overseeing investment activities including relationship management, credit and equity research, trading, and risk management. He previously served as head of global equity trading and continues to manage the firm's trading operations as co-CIO with a focus on driving information flow across investment teams and with the firm's counterparties.

Over his 10-year career at Highland, Mr. Sowin has been involved in investment operations and portfolio management activities for a range of investment vehicles and strategies. He has also served on various committees that support the Highland's investment operations, including the pricing, research, and brokerage committees, and has led working groups to evaluate and optimize resource allocation.

With experience operating across the investment platform and the ability to bring together Highland's diverse skillsets to promote idea generation, Mr. Sowin is a valuable addition to the Fund's portfolio management team.

About the Highland Income Fund

The Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) is a closed-end fund managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P., an adviser on the Highland Capital Management alternative investment platform. Launched in 2000, HFRO aims to provide a high level of current income, consistent with preservation of capital. For more information visit www.highlandfunds.com/income-fund.

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount to NAV. The price of the Fund's shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the Fund. Therefore, the Fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

About Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. ("HCMFA") is an investment adviser on Highland Capital Management's multibillion-dollar global alternative investment platform. HCMFA is the adviser to a suite of registered funds, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, and an exchange-traded fund ("ETF"). Covering a range of asset classes and strategies, the funds draw on Highland's investment capabilities, which include high-yield credit, public equities, real estate, private equity and special situations, structured credit, and sector- and region-specific verticals built around specialized teams. For more information visit www.highlandfunds.com.

Before investing in the Fund, you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For a copy of a prospectus or summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, please visit our website at www.highlandfunds.com or call 1-800-357-9167. Please read the fund prospectus carefully before investing.

