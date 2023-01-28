|
28.01.2023 00:00:00
Highland Income Fund Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team
DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) ("HFRO" or the "Fund") today announced changes to the Fund's portfolio management team, effective January 30, 2023. Scott Johnson has been named as a portfolio manager of the Fund. Mr. Johnson will oversee the Fund's investment activities alongside current portfolio manager James Dondero. Joseph Sowin will no longer serve as portfolio manager.
The Fund will continue to be managed pursuant to the investment objective and strategies as described in the Fund's Prospectus without change.
Mr. Johnson is managing director and portfolio manager at NexPoint. He has over 25 years of investment management experience with extensive experience in private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and long/short hedge funds. Mr. Johnson received a B.B.A. in Finance with honors from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
About the Highland Income Fund
The Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) is a closed-end fund managed by NexPoint Asset Management, L.P. For more information visit nexpointassetmgmt.com/income-fund/.
About NexPoint Asset Management, L.P.
NexPoint Asset Management, L.P. is an SEC-registered investment adviser. It is the adviser to a suite of registered funds, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, and an exchange-traded fund. For more information visit nexpointassetmgmt.com.
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Highland Income Fund carefully before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-800-357-9167 or visiting nexpointassetmgmt.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.
CONTACTS
Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com
Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
pro-nexpoint@prosek.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highland-income-fund-announces-changes-to-portfolio-management-team-301732826.html
SOURCE Highland Income Fund
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger letzter Handelstag der Woche: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen tendierten etwas höher
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel von seiner freundlichen Seite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt pendelte in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. An der Wall Street ging es freundlich zu. Vor dem Wochenende ging es an den Märkten in Fernost leicht aufwärts.