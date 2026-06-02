Highlight Event and Entertainment Aktie
WKN: 896040 / ISIN: CH0003583256
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02.06.2026 07:15:04
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes invitation to the Annual General meeting on 24 June 2026
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Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
PRESS RELEASE
Pratteln, June 2, 2026
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes invitation to the Annual General meeting on 24 June 2026
The Board of Directors of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG (HLEE) published today the invitation to the 52nd Annual General Meeting of HLEE. It will take place on Wednesday, 24 June 2026 at 15:00 hrs (doors open at 14:30 hrs) at Victoria Hotel, Centralbahnplatz 3-4, 4002 Basel.
Among other things, the Board of Directors proposes the re-election of all current members of the Board of Directors.
The other agenda items can be found in the complete invitation with the proposals of the Board of Directors for all agenda items. They are available at http://www.hlee.ch/Generalversammlung.
Contact:
Highlight Event und Entertainment AG
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 226 05 97
|Fax:
|+41 41 226 05 98
|E-mail:
|info@hlee.ch
|Internet:
|www.hlee.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0003583256
|Valor:
|896040
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2337290
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2337290 02.06.2026 CET/CEST
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