Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes invitation to the Annual General meeting on 24 June 2026



02.06.2026 / 07:15 CET/CEST





PRESS RELEASE

Pratteln, June 2, 2026

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes invitation to the Annual General meeting on 24 June 2026

The Board of Directors of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG (HLEE) published today the invitation to the 52nd Annual General Meeting of HLEE. It will take place on Wednesday, 24 June 2026 at 15:00 hrs (doors open at 14:30 hrs) at Victoria Hotel, Centralbahnplatz 3-4, 4002 Basel.

Among other things, the Board of Directors proposes the re-election of all current members of the Board of Directors.

The other agenda items can be found in the complete invitation with the proposals of the Board of Directors for all agenda items. They are available at http://www.hlee.ch/Generalversammlung .

Contact:

Highlight Event und Entertainment AG

Netzibodenstrasse 23b

4133 Pratteln

Investor Relations

Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97

info@hlee.ch

www.hlee.ch