Highlight Event and Entertainment Aktie

Highlight Event and Entertainment für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 896040 / ISIN: CH0003583256

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02.06.2026 07:15:04

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes invitation to the Annual General meeting on 24 June 2026 

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes invitation to the Annual General meeting on 24 June 2026 

02.06.2026 / 07:15 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Pratteln, June 2, 2026

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes invitation to the Annual General meeting on 24 June 2026 

The Board of Directors of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG (HLEE) published today the invitation to the 52nd Annual General Meeting of HLEE. It will take place on Wednesday, 24 June 2026 at 15:00 hrs (doors open at 14:30 hrs) at Victoria Hotel, Centralbahnplatz 3-4, 4002 Basel.

Among other things, the Board of Directors proposes the re-election of all current members of the Board of Directors.

The other agenda items can be found in the complete invitation with the proposals of the Board of Directors for all agenda items. They are available at http://www.hlee.ch/Generalversammlung.

Contact:

Highlight Event und Entertainment AG   
Netzibodenstrasse 23b     
4133 Pratteln      
Investor Relations     
Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97     

info@hlee.ch
www.hlee.ch

 

 

 

 

 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98
E-mail: info@hlee.ch
Internet: www.hlee.ch
ISIN: CH0003583256
Valor: 896040
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2337290

 
End of News EQS News Service

2337290  02.06.2026 CET/CEST

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