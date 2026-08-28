Highlight Event and Entertainment Aktie

Highlight Event and Entertainment für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 896040 / ISIN: CH0003583256

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28.08.2026 18:00:06

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes results for the first half of 2026

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes results for the first half of 2026

28-Aug-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, August 28, 2026

Semi-annual report 2026

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes results for the first half of 2026

  • Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 127.4 million (previous year: CHF 156.5 million) due to production-related factors and foreign currency effects.
  • EBIT improved significantly to CHF -15.3 million (previous year: CHF -31.0 million).
  • As a result of cost reductions, EBITDA improved by CHF 15.1 million to CHF 33.0 million (previous year: CHF 17.9 million). 

As of June 30, 2026, consolidated revenue amounted to CHF 127.4 million, down from the prior year’s figure of CHF 156.5 million due to production-related factors and foreign currency effects. As in the previous year, higher revenues are expected in the second half of the year, as major theatrical releases are scheduled for that period.

Operating expenses were reduced by CHF 48.3 million to CHF 177.6 million (previous year: CHF 226.0 million) as a result of cost-reducing measures and optimizations of business process initiated in the previous year.

As a result of the cost-cutting measures implemented, operating profit (EBIT) improved significantly from CHF -31.0 million to CHF -15.3 million, and net profit for the period improved from CHF -35.7 million to CHF -21.2 million compared to the first half of 2025.

The interim report 2026 is available for download at https://www.hlee.ch/en/Interim Reports.htm from today.

The HLEE-Group at a glance

Figures for the Group in accordance with IFRS

in CHF million Jan. 1 to Jun. 30, 2026 Jan. 1 to Jun. 30, 2025 Change in %
Sales 127.4 156.5 -18.6
EBIT -15.3 -31.0 n/a
Net profit for the period -21.2 -35.7 n/a
Net profit attributable to shareholders -10.6 -15.6 n/a
Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.82 -1.20 n/a
Segment sales      
Film 87.7 101.2 -13.3
Sports and Event 39.7 55.3 -28.3
Segment earnings      
Film -6.5 -4.2 n/a
Sports and Event -5.1 -23.5 n/a
in CHF million Jun. 30, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Change in %
Balance sheet total 524.1 558.0 -6.1
Equity -77.3 -56.2 n/a
Current financial liabilities 285.0 282.8 0.8
Cash and cash equivalents 16.6 22.0 n/a

 

Contact:

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

Investor Relations

Netzibodenstrasse 23b

4133 Pratteln, Switzerland

Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97

Fax: +41 41 226 05 98

info@hlee.ch

http://www.hlee.ch

 


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98
E-mail: info@hlee.ch
Internet: www.hlee.ch
ISIN: CH0003583256
Valor: 896040
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2390496

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2390496  28-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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