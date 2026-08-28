Highlight Event and Entertainment Aktie
WKN: 896040 / ISIN: CH0003583256
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28.08.2026 18:00:06
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes results for the first half of 2026
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Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Pratteln, August 28, 2026
Semi-annual report 2026
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG publishes results for the first half of 2026
As of June 30, 2026, consolidated revenue amounted to CHF 127.4 million, down from the prior year’s figure of CHF 156.5 million due to production-related factors and foreign currency effects. As in the previous year, higher revenues are expected in the second half of the year, as major theatrical releases are scheduled for that period.
Operating expenses were reduced by CHF 48.3 million to CHF 177.6 million (previous year: CHF 226.0 million) as a result of cost-reducing measures and optimizations of business process initiated in the previous year.
As a result of the cost-cutting measures implemented, operating profit (EBIT) improved significantly from CHF -31.0 million to CHF -15.3 million, and net profit for the period improved from CHF -35.7 million to CHF -21.2 million compared to the first half of 2025.
The interim report 2026 is available for download at https://www.hlee.ch/en/Interim Reports.htm from today.
The HLEE-Group at a glance
Figures for the Group in accordance with IFRS
Contact:
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Investor Relations
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln, Switzerland
Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98
info@hlee.ch
http://www.hlee.ch
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 226 05 97
|Fax:
|+41 41 226 05 98
|E-mail:
|info@hlee.ch
|Internet:
|www.hlee.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0003583256
|Valor:
|896040
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2390496
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2390496 28-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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