06.10.2022 15:00:00
HIGHLIGHTS EXPANDS THE BOOKS OF DOING COLLECTION WITH THE LATEST INSTALLMENT, THE BOOK OF HOW
New volume invites children to delight in the science behind how the world works
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights, the global media brand dedicated to nurturing and developing the whole child, today launched The Highlights Book of How. Following the best-selling Book of Things to Do, The Highlights Book of How is the essential guide for curiosity and wonder. The book was crafted with STEM in mind; giving children a unique chance to tap into the world of science through experiments and engaging activities.
"Growing the award-winning Books of Doing collection has allowed Highlights to continue to provide children with screen-free creative experiences," said Mary-Alice Moore, Publisher of Highlights Press. "With the launch of The HighlightsBook of How we are tapping into the endless curiosity kids have about the world around them – how things work, why things happen, and practical ways they can make the planet an even better place."
From questions like "How was the moon formed?" to "How do humans grow hair?", The Highlights Book of How covers a variety of topics that kids are curious about with answers from experts. The book provides a highly visual and hands-on look at complex science questions, many of which were sent to Highlights magazine by real readers. Practical experiments and activities are included with each question to empower kids to actively investigate the world around them.
The Highlights Book of How is recommended for ages 7 years and up and is available now as a hardcover for $29.99 at Highlights.com. For more information, visit www.Highlights.com.About Highlights:
Highlights is a global media brand dedicated to helping children become curious, creative, caring, and confident through engaging content and experiences that are focused on nurturing and developing the whole child. Highlights reaches children 0-12 with its most popular magazines and books, and on multi-media digital experiences, toys/games, podcast, parenting site, apparel, gear, and activity-based products, and more. Connect with Highlights at: Highlights.com, Instagram, Facebook, HighlightsKids.com, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
