Highlights from Day 1 of CoinGeek Zurich

LONDON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinGeek's Zurich Conference 2021 kicked off yesterday (June 8), featuring a variety of presentations from speakers involved with blockchain technology and the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. The first day included a live demonstration of how Bitcoin can scale to offer almost limitless capacity.

CoinGeek's Zurich Conference saw presentations by speakers whose experience encompassed a wide range of industries and technologies. These included Bitcoin Association founding President Jimmy Nguyen, Transmira CEO Robert Rice, Centi General Manager and Chairman Bernhard Müller, EHR Data Vice President of Integrations Meghann Chilcott and, of course, Bitcoin creator Dr Craig S Wright.

Viewers were also treated to several panel discussions on technical topics related to blockchain technology, accounting, sustainability, the future of money, and consumer payments.

The event played host to a limited number of attendees at its physical venue in Zurich, Switzerland and was broadcasted to nearly 30,000 viewers across the world over several different platforms including Twitter, Persicope, Facebook and YouTube.

CoinGeek Zurich is powered by Ayre Ventures and kindly sponsored by: Bitcoin Association, Boquan, Cozen O'Connor, EHR Data, Fabriik, nChain, Ontier, TAAL and Vaionex.

We have two more days of the conference with a packed agenda that continues to be free to access.