Highlights of Xi's speech at global trade in services summit

BEIJING, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

President Xi Jinping delivered a speech via video at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services, which opened on Friday in Beijing.

Here are the highlights of his speech:

- Joint efforts should be made to overcome difficulties to promote the development and prosperity of global trade in services and push for global economic recovery as early as possible.

- Opening-up and cooperation in the services sector are becoming an increasingly important driving force for development.

- China will continue to ease market access in the services sector and actively expand the imports of high-quality services.

- All countries should jointly foster an open and inclusive environment for cooperation.

- All countries should work together to invigorate the momentum for cooperation driven by innovation.

- All countries should work together to break new ground in win-win cooperation.



- China supports the establishment of an alliance for global trade in services.

- The central government will support Beijing in setting up a pilot free trade zone characterizing scientific and technological innovation, opening-up of the services sector and digital economy.

- China will work with all countries in enhancing the protection of intellectual property rights and actively promote the development of digital economy and sharing economy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249657/China_Daily_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249656/China_Daily_2.jpg