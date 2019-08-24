Highly-Acclaimed Naderi Center Receives 2019 Talk Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Naderi Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Herndon, Virginia, is honored to be the recipient of The Talk Awards 2019. The clinic's dedicated team of board-certified plastic surgeons and talented staff received a perfect 5-star rating in the Talk Awards' health and medical category based on customer star ratings, surveys, reviews, blogs, and other sources of patient feedback. The Naderi Center specialists have an exceptional reputation among patients throughout the United States and around the world.

The Naderi Center is the most specialized cosmetic surgery practice in the greater Washington D.C. area. Dr. Shervin Naderi, Dr. Erica Anderson, and Dr. Jessica Kulak each focus on one area of cosmetic surgery to ensure exceptional results for each patient.



Rhinoplasty and face specialist, Dr. Shervin Naderi

Dr. Naderi is nationally respected as a double board-certified rhinoplasty and facial cosmetic surgeon. Dr. Naderi specializes in performing rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, and nonsurgical rhinoplasty using advanced injection techniques with dermal fillers. Dr. Naderi is frequently acknowledged as an exceptional injector with Botox, Dysport, and fillers and has been featured in several media publications including Glamour Magazine.

Breast and body specialist, Dr. Erica Anderson

Dr. Erica Anderson is an experienced, board-certified plastic surgeon who specializes in breast and body plastic surgery. She is a dedicated teacher and has been teaching for more than a decade at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. She is an expert Botox and dermal filler injector but her surgical practice is solely dedicated to body contouring, breast augmentation, tummy tucks, breast reduction, labiaplasty, and buttock lifts.

Face and eye specialist, Dr. Jessica Kulak

Dr. Kulak is a board-certified facial plastic surgeon specializing in facelift and eyelid lift surgeries. She has a reputation for providing exceptional, natural-looking surgical results. Dr. Kulak also specializes in nonsurgical facial rejuvenation like laser and chemical peels, brow lifts, minimally invasive fat injections, and more.

The Naderi Center has a tremendous success rate with many positive customer reviews, which are reflected in the Talk Awards' rating. There are few other plastic surgery centers in the United States structured like the Naderi Center with separate specialists for the nose, face, and body. Most plastic surgeons offer plastic surgical options from head to toe and may even compete with the other surgeons in their practice. At The Naderi Center, in contrast, patients can take advantage of three specialists in two convenient locations when they desire a complete makeover.

Dr. Naderi, Dr. Anderson, and Dr. Kulak are available for specialty consultations in the greater Washington D.C. area. Prospective patients can call 301-222-2020 to schedule a cosmetic surgery consultation at the Naderi Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland, or call 703-481-0002 for Herndon, Virginia. Patients can also make an appointment online at the Naderi Center website. International patients are welcome.

SOURCE Naderi Center