Highly Successful 2022 with Double-Digit Sales Growth

Highly Successful 2022 with Double-Digit Sales Growth

In a demanding market environment, the Group posted net sales of CHF 846.9 million, 11.9% ahead of last year in local currencies and 10.7% in Swiss Francs. Robust supply chain performance was a key success factor for this strong result. The Group was able to exceed its five-year sales revenue growth average (compound annual growth rate 2016-2021) of 8.8% in local currencies. 

While business performance was strong throughout market regions, growth in the Americas was extraordinary with 21.3% in local currencies. The main reason for this excellent result were the superior lead times of the Group, which resulted in market share gains. The EMEA sales performance of 4.7% in local currencies is also remarkable when considering the exit from the Russian business. Since March, shipments to Russia and Belarus are suspended. In the remaining markets in the EMEA region, BELIMO was able to materialize on the renewal of inefficient HVAC systems accelerated by higher energy costs. In Asia Pacific, the Group posted net sales growth of 11.4% in local currencies, as recurring pandemic-inflicted lockdowns muted growth in China.

 

Net Sales by Market Regions

in
CHF 1000

2022

2021

Net sales

%1)

Growth
in CHF

Growth
in local
currencies

Net sales

%1)

Growth
in CHF

Growth
in local
currencies

EMEA

367'902

43%

-2.0%

4.7%

375'556

49%

16.5%

15.9%

Americas

368'261

43%

26.4%

21.3%

291'387

38%

14.8%

18.1%

Asia Pacific

110'737

13%

12.5%

11.4%

98'400

13%

15.7%

14.4%

Total

846'900

100%

10.7%

11.9%

765'343

100%

15.7%

16.6%

1) in % of total net sales (due to rounding, amounts presented do not add up precisely to the totals provided).

 

Net sales growth of the business line damper actuators was 6.6% in local currencies and control valves grew by 16.5%. Sensors and meters gained further traction with a growth of 38.5% in local currencies.

 

Net Sales by Applications

in
CHF 1000

2022

2021

Net sales

%1)

Growth
in CHF

Growth
in local
currencies

Net sales

%1)

Growth
in CHF

Growth
in local
currencies

Damper Actuators

423'803

50%

4.6%

6.6%

405'074

53%

13.7%

14.3%

Control Valves

393'492

46%

16.2%

16.5%

338'547

44%

16.5%

17.6%

Sensors and
Meters

29'605

3%

36.3%

38.5%

21'722

3%

52.1%

52.6%

Total

846'900

100%

10.7%

11.9%

765'343

100%

15.7%

16.6%

1) in % of total net sales (due to rounding, amounts presented do not add up precisely to the totals provided).

 

 

The Belimo Group is the global market leader in the development, production, and sales of field devices for the energy-efficient control of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems. The focus of our core business is on damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters. In 2022, the Company reported sales of CHF 847 million and over 2200 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available at www.belimo.com. The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).

 

Contact

Dr. Markus Schürch, CFO

+41 43 843 61 72

 

Gérard Moinat, IRO

+41 43 843 63 80

 

 

 

Agenda

Call on the Sales Development FY 2022

January 19, 2023,
8 a.m. CET

 

Publication of the Financial Statements 2022 / Earnings Call /
Media and Financial Analysts Conference


March 6, 2023

 

Annual General Meeting 2023

March 27, 2023

 


Language: English
Company: Belimo Holding AG
Brunnenbachstrasse 1
8340 Hinwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 843 63 80
Fax: +41 43 843 62 41
E-mail: ir@belimo.ch
Internet: www.belimo.com
ISIN: CH1101098163
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
