Highly Successful 2022 with Double-Digit Sales Growth

In a demanding market environment, the Group posted net sales of CHF 846.9 million, 11.9% ahead of last year in local currencies and 10.7% in Swiss Francs. Robust supply chain performance was a key success factor for this strong result. The Group was able to exceed its five-year sales revenue growth average (compound annual growth rate 2016-2021) of 8.8% in local currencies.

While business performance was strong throughout market regions, growth in the Americas was extraordinary with 21.3% in local currencies. The main reason for this excellent result were the superior lead times of the Group, which resulted in market share gains. The EMEA sales performance of 4.7% in local currencies is also remarkable when considering the exit from the Russian business. Since March, shipments to Russia and Belarus are suspended. In the remaining markets in the EMEA region, BELIMO was able to materialize on the renewal of inefficient HVAC systems accelerated by higher energy costs. In Asia Pacific, the Group posted net sales growth of 11.4% in local currencies, as recurring pandemic-inflicted lockdowns muted growth in China.

Net Sales by Market Regions

in

CHF 1000 2022 2021 Net sales %1) Growth

in CHF Growth

in local

currencies Net sales %1) Growth

in CHF Growth

in local

currencies EMEA 367'902 43% -2.0% 4.7% 375'556 49% 16.5% 15.9% Americas 368'261 43% 26.4% 21.3% 291'387 38% 14.8% 18.1% Asia Pacific 110'737 13% 12.5% 11.4% 98'400 13% 15.7% 14.4% Total 846'900 100% 10.7% 11.9% 765'343 100% 15.7% 16.6%

1) in % of total net sales (due to rounding, amounts presented do not add up precisely to the totals provided).

Net sales growth of the business line damper actuators was 6.6% in local currencies and control valves grew by 16.5%. Sensors and meters gained further traction with a growth of 38.5% in local currencies.

Net Sales by Applications

in

CHF 1000 2022 2021 Net sales %1) Growth

in CHF Growth

in local

currencies Net sales %1) Growth

in CHF Growth

in local

currencies Damper Actuators 423'803 50% 4.6% 6.6% 405'074 53% 13.7% 14.3% Control Valves 393'492 46% 16.2% 16.5% 338'547 44% 16.5% 17.6% Sensors and

Meters 29'605 3% 36.3% 38.5% 21'722 3% 52.1% 52.6% Total 846'900 100% 10.7% 11.9% 765'343 100% 15.7% 16.6%

1) in % of total net sales (due to rounding, amounts presented do not add up precisely to the totals provided).

The Belimo Group is the global market leader in the development, production, and sales of field devices for the energy-efficient control of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems. The focus of our core business is on damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters. In 2022, the Company reported sales of CHF 847 million and over 2200 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available at www.belimo.com. The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).