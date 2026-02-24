AxoGen Aktie
WKN DE: A1JMHK / ISIN: US05463X1063
HighMark Wealth Management Buys 158,855 Shares of Axogen Stock
In its fourth-quarter 13F filing, HighMark Wealth Management LLC disclosed a purchase of 158,855 shares in Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) . This purchase makes the stock one of the firm’s largest holdings.According to its Feb. 4, 2026, SEC filing, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axogen. The estimated value of the shares acquired was approximately $4 million, based on the average fourth-quarter trading price. This brought the value of the Axogen holding to $11.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, an increase of $7.9 million from the prior period — reflecting stock purchases and price movements.Axogen is a healthcare company specializing in innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, with a diverse product portfolio addressing nerve repair and protection needs. The company leverages proprietary biologic and extracellular matrix technologies to deliver off-the-shelf grafts and coaptation aids, supporting improved clinical outcomes without the need for autograft harvesting. Axogen's strategic focus on expanding its addressable market and serving specialized surgical disciplines underpins its competitive positioning in the medical device sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu AxoGen Inc.
