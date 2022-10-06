Highspot Announces Global Customer Conference Spark 2022

Leaders from AWS, Siemens, Slack and more attend Highspot's annual global customer conference to drive sales productivity with sales enablement

SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity, today announced its third annual global customer conference, Highspot Spark 2022. As sales enablement becomes a business imperative for companies everywhere, more than 1,500 professionals spanning sales, marketing and enablement will come together to define how sales enablement can increase sales productivity in any economy. The in-person component of the event will take place in Seattle on November 2–3 with select sessions broadcasted live for virtual attendees.

Highspot Spark 2022 is all about bringing together the enablement community.

"In the face of challenges from economic headwinds to hybrid work, revenue leaders are asking the critical question, 'how do I make my sales team more productive?'" said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "The answer is Strategic Enablement. Spark is all about bringing together the enablement community to share learnings, invent the future and uplift the enablement discipline as core to a successful revenue strategy. When you unite the brightest minds in the industry around a common purpose, magic happens."

"Companies can no longer afford to leave revenue on the table," said Cassandra Eschenbach, Director of Sales Enablement, Office Depot. "The conversations we have at Spark will help guide teams to consistent revenue performance, and advancing sales enablement collectively as a community will benefit our salespeople, our bottom line and our business."

Highspot Spark 2022 will feature a lineup of top sales enablement experts from data-driven brands and Highspot customers, sharing valuable insights and learnings across more than 25 keynotes and sessions focused on unlocking the business value of sales enablement. The conference will also feature demonstrations of Highspot's latest transformative capabilities for content, training, coaching and analytics, as well as interactive workshops and discussions where attendees can learn how to maximize their Highspot investment and drive organizational change through the sales enablement function and technology.

Speakers include:

Highspot CEO Robert Wahbe will share not only the vision for Strategic Enablement, but also the blueprint for bringing it to fruition.

CEO will share not only the vision for Strategic Enablement, but also the blueprint for bringing it to fruition. AWS Global Sales Enablement Lead for Premium Support Business Development Dina Berger will discuss how to turn sales plays into an essential force multiplier for your business.

Global Sales Enablement Lead for Premium Support Business Development Dina Berger will discuss how to turn sales plays into an essential force multiplier for your business. Hyster-Yale Vice President of Training and Sales Enablement Bob Bladel will share how to impact pipeline by creating tailored pitch templates that seamlessly integrate into a rep's workflow.

Vice President of Training and Sales Enablement will share how to impact pipeline by creating tailored pitch templates that seamlessly integrate into a rep's workflow. NTT Group Vice President of Sales Enablement and Transformation Taryn Brophy will divulge how to use insights to develop effective training and coaching programs.

Group Vice President of Sales Enablement and Transformation will divulge how to use insights to develop effective training and coaching programs. Office Depot Director of Sales Enablement Cassandra Eschenbach and Senior Product Consultant Reynaldo Espinosa will explain how to manage your content governance strategy among distributed teams.

Director of Sales Enablement and Senior Product Consultant Reynaldo Espinosa will explain how to manage your content governance strategy among distributed teams. Siemens Sales Excellence Project Lead Michael Newman will share key learnings on achieving global scale with thousands of content pieces, and best practices to sustain a well-governed solution.

Highspot customers can register for the in-person and virtual event to join the companies and leaders at the forefront of innovation in sales enablement at Highspot Spark 2022.

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the productivity of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like Aetna, Siemens, Staples and Yahoo use Highspot to manage content, to train and coach sellers, and to engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives sales rep productivity and increases sales pipeline.

