Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.03.2023 17:00:00

Highstreet Insurance Partners Acquires the Assets of Oregon-based - Stratton Agency

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northwest Region of Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) announced today the acquisition of Pendleton, Oregon-based - Stratton Agency (Stratton).  Stratton is a full-service insurance agency with offices in Pendleton, Hermiston, La Grande and The Dalles.  Todd Tennant, President, and the Stratton Executive team including Mike Stratton will continue to lead the business and will now report to Jacob Neighbors, Agency President of Hermiston, Oregon-based Simmons Insurance Group, a Highstreet Insurance Partner.  "Stratton Insurance have long been pillars of our communities and we are excited to welcome the entire team and their clients to Highstreet," said Neighbors.

High Street Insurance Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/High Street Insurance Partners)

Highstreet, one of the insurance industry's fastest growing brokers has now completed 144 acquisitions since mid-2018.  This marks the fourth transaction of 2023 for the Traverse City, Michigan-based business.  Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners 
Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions that are delivered through community focused agencies. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highstreet-insurance-partners-acquires-the-assets-of-oregon-based---stratton-agency-301765879.html

SOURCE Highstreet Insurance Partners Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen drücken Stimmung: ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die Anleger in New York greifen zu. An den asiatischen Börsen überwogen im Donnerstagshandel die Minuszeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen