30.01.2023

Highstreet Insurance Partners continues to grow Northeast presence with two new Pennsylvania-based partnerships

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners announced today the acquisition of two Pennsylvania insurance agencies: Lock Haven-based Davis Insurance Agency and Bensalem-based Michael Pigott Agency. Both firms will join Highstreet's Northeast Region and will report to James Hutchinson, Chief Marketing Officer and President, Northeast Region. "We are delighted to have these two agencies join Highstreet, as we continue to focus and execute on our community-based strategy. Together we can better serve the community and build resilient communities for our future," said Hutchinson. The two deals mark the second and third of the year for Highstreet.

High Street Insurance Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/High Street Insurance Partners)

About Highstreet Insurance Partners
Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions that are delivered through community focused agencies. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highstreet-insurance-partners-continues-to-grow-northeast-presence-with-two-new-pennsylvania-based-partnerships-301733666.html

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners Inc.

