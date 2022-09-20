Hightower Ranks No. 2 on Barron's 2022 List of Top 100 RIA firms

Five Hightower advisors were also named to Barron's 2022 Top 100 Independent Advisors in America list.

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Hightower has been named the No. 2 RIA in the country by Barron's in its '2022 Top RIA Firms' list. Now in its seventh year, the list is compiled based on assets managed by the firms, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning and more.

In addition to the national wealth management firm's recognition, five individual Hightower advisors have been named to Barron's 2022 list of the Top 100 Independent Advisors in America. The Hightower advisors on this year's list are:

Matthew Dillig of The Dillig Bowen Group in Northbrook, Ill.

of The Dillig Bowen Group in Patrick Fruzzetti of Rose Advisors in New York, N.Y.

of Rose Advisors in Jeffrey Grinspoon of VWG Wealth Management, LLC in Vienna, Va.

of VWG Wealth Management, LLC in Richard Saperstein of Treasury Partners in New York, N.Y.

of Treasury Partners in Jordan Waxman of Nucleus Advisors in New York, N.Y.

"To receive a No. 2 ranking two years in a row is a reflection of the caliber and consistency of the work being done here at Hightower," said Bob Oros, Hightower Chairman and CEO. "I am so proud of everyone in our Hightower community, both individually and collectively. At Hightower, we are privileged to work with some of the best professionals in the business, and I want to thank the five advisors named to the Top 100 Independent Advisors in America list, as well as our entire team for contributing to Hightower's growth and success over the year."

This year, Hightower announced five acquisitions while continuing to build out its array of value-added services, including winning approval for a national charter for the Hightower National Trust Company by the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of Currency, as well as building out its alternative investments' offerings through the Investment Solutions Group. Hightower offers its 131 advisory businesses in 34 states and the District of Columbia a range of services designed to catalyze and accelerate both organic and inorganic growth.

In 2022, Barron's has named Hightower advisors to several of its other best-of lists, including the 2022 Top 1200 List and its 2022 List of Top 100 Financial Advisors. This year, Forbes has also named Hightower advisors to its advisor rankings, including, America's Top Wealth Advisors list, America's Best Women Wealth Advisors 'Best-in-State' List, Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List and Best-in-State List of Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors.

Hightower was also named to numerous fastest growing companies' lists including the Inc. 5000 and Crain's Chicago Business' list.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

