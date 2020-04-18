Hightower's Richard Saperstein Ranks 6th on Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors List

CHICAGO, April 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced that Richard Saperstein, Managing Director, Principal and Chief Investment Officer of Treasury Partners at Hightower, has ranked sixth on Barron's annual list of the "Top 100 Financial Advisors."

"Richard Saperstein is a truly dedicated advisor with many decades of accomplishments, accolades and leadership in the wealth management industry," said Bob Oros, CEO of Hightower. "We congratulate him on yet another high-profile industry award and are proud to call him a member of the Hightower community."

Mr. Saperstein is an industry veteran with 30 years of experience in financial services. He and his team at Treasury Partners provide corporations and high-net-worth individuals, families, endowments and foundations with trusted advice, personalized service and experienced decision-making. Treasury Partners is based in New York City.

Earlier this year, Mr. Saperstein placed 4th in New York on Barron's 2020 list of "Top 1200 Advisors by State." Last year, Mr. Saperstein was 11th on Barron's list of the "Top 100 Financial Advisors," and 6th on its "Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors" list. He is also a top-ranked Forbes and Financial Times advisor.

Barron's annual "Top 100 Wealth Advisors" ranking is based on assets under management, revenue generated for the advisors' firms, and the quality of practices.

