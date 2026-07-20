Highway Holdings Q1 Income Surges On Net Sales Growth, But Shares Down-update

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Highway Holdings Ltd. (HIHO), a metal parts manufacturing company, reported higher net income in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, driven by strong growth in net sales.

In the early Morning trading on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 3.10 percent lower at $0.7850.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose 79 percent to $0.10 million, from $0.0061 million in the previous year. Net income per share went up to $0.02, from $0.01 last year.

Operating income was $0.06 million in the first quarter, compared to an operating loss of $0.138 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the period climbed 29.2 percent to $2 million, from $1.55 million in the prior year.

Roland Kohl, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Highway Holdings, stated, "While the path forward involves challenges, we are confident in our ability to adapt, capitalize on new opportunities, and emerge stronger."

The company also informed that a sudden loss of a major customer's Myanmar business after 25 years due to political reasons was a significant disruption.

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