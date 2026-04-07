HII And GrayMatter Robotics Partner To Advance Autonomous Shipbuilding

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) and GrayMatter Robotics or GMR announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the integration of GMR's Physical AI into shipbuilding operations. The collaboration aims to accelerate throughput, strengthen the maritime industrial base, and augment the shipbuilding workforce by introducing autonomous surface preparation, coating, and inspection technologies.

Under the agreement, the two companies will identify and potentially pursue opportunities in four key areas: developing autonomous shipbuilding capabilities, integrating GMR technologies with other shipbuilding initiatives, workforce training to extend automation, and scaling production of unmanned systems. Together, these efforts are expected to enhance structural automation, boost efficiency, and advance national security objectives.

Currently, HII shipbuilders are combining advanced digital tools, modernized facilities, and time-honored craftsmanship to deliver the Navy's most complex ships, underscoring the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in shipbuilding.

HII closed Monday's regular trading at $407.66, up $11.04 or 2.78%. In after-hours trading, the stock dropped by $0.06 or 0.01%.