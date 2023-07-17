HII, Babcock Intl To Explore Naval And Civil Nuclear Decommissioning, Construction Works In UK, US

(RTTNews) - Defense companies Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. or HII (HII) and Babcock International Group (BAB.L) Monday said they have entered into a strategic agreement to collaborate on naval and civil nuclear decommissioning and construction opportunities in the U.K. and U.S.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding or MoU, the companies plan to apply their complementary capabilities to existing nuclear decommissioning contracts for U.S. ships and U.K. Submarines.

The MoU also identifies opportunities for cooperation in civil nuclear, including power plant and component design, fabrication and construction in North America and the U.K.

HII and Babcock also plan to explore the use of their combined capability in defense in support of the Australia - United Kingdom - United States or AUKUS programs.

David Lockwood, CEO of Babcock said, "This collaboration supports our expanding global reach and capability. We look forward to working with HII to realize the benefits that our collaboration can bring to the nuclear programs in the U.K., U.S. and beyond."