Huntington Ingalls Industries Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JE8X / ISIN: US4464131063

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30.09.2026 07:24:07

HII Bags USS Harry Truman Refueling And Complex Overhaul Contract, Gets Order For 10 ROMULUS USVs

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII), a military shipbuilder, Tuesday announced that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has secured a $5.09 billion contract for the refueling and complex overhaul or RCOH of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75).

The contract which comprises of options, if exercised would bring the cumulative value to $5.18 billion.

The RCOH represents nearly a third of all maintenance and modernization in an aircraft carrier's service life and includes refueling the ship's reactors, as well as extensive modernization work in thousands of compartments and tanks, as well as on most ship systems with major upgrades to be made in the propulsion plant and combat systems.

Further, HII also secured a contract by the U.S. Navy to build 10 ROMULUS unmanned surface vessels for the Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel program.

The financial details of this contract have not been divulged.

At the core of ROMULUS is HII's Odyssey Autonomous Control Solutions, a combat-tested, open-architecture, autonomy suite that enables unmanned systems to perceive their surroundings, navigate, manage onboard systems and payloads, coordinate with other manned and unmanned platforms, and execute complex missions with limited human intervention.

On Tuesday, shares closed at $259.64, up 1.01% on the New York Stock Exchange.

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