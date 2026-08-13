Hikari Tsushin Earnings Up In Q1; Guides FY27

(RTTNews) - Hikari Tsushin, Inc. (9435.T), a Japanese provider and seller of gas and electricity, on Thursday reported higher net income in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 36.66 billion yen from 28.17 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 837.08 yen versus 640.60 yen last year.

Operating profit jumped to 29.18 billion yen from 27.50 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue increased to 192.56 billion yen from $167.17 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects revenue for the full year 2027 to be 775 billion yen, up 5.5% year-on-year.

Operating profit for the full year 2027 is projected at 130 billion yen, an 11.4% increase year-on-year.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent for the full year 2027 is expected to be 120 billion yen, down 20.5% year-on-year, with basic earnings per share of 2,742.77 yen.

Hikari Tsushin is currently trading 1.46% higher at JPY 40,430 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.