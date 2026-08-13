Hikari Tsughin Aktie

Hikari Tsughin für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 899393 / ISIN: JP3783420007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.08.2026 12:37:49

Hikari Tsushin Earnings Up In Q1; Guides FY27

(RTTNews) - Hikari Tsushin, Inc. (9435.T), a Japanese provider and seller of gas and electricity, on Thursday reported higher net income in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 36.66 billion yen from 28.17 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 837.08 yen versus 640.60 yen last year.

Operating profit jumped to 29.18 billion yen from 27.50 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue increased to 192.56 billion yen from $167.17 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects revenue for the full year 2027 to be 775 billion yen, up 5.5% year-on-year.

Operating profit for the full year 2027 is projected at 130 billion yen, an 11.4% increase year-on-year.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent for the full year 2027 is expected to be 120 billion yen, down 20.5% year-on-year, with basic earnings per share of 2,742.77 yen.

Hikari Tsushin is currently trading 1.46% higher at JPY 40,430 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hikari Tsughin Inc.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Hikari Tsughin Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hikari Tsughin Inc. 208,00 -3,70% Hikari Tsughin Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich vor dem Wochenende kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen