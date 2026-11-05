Hikma Raises Branded Growth Outlook, Narrows 2026 Profit Guidance

(RTTNews) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) said trading remains in line with expectations and narrowed its full-year 2026 core operating profit outlook, supported by strong performance in its Branded business and improving profitability in Hikma Rx.

The multinational drug maker said it now expects group revenue growth of 2% to 4% in 2026 and narrowed its expected group core operating profit range to $740-$760 million, compared with previous guidance of $720 million- $770 million.

Branded Business

Hikma's Branded division continued to perform strongly, driven by robust demand across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The company expanded its portfolio through new product launches and partnerships, particularly in cardiovascular, diabetes and central nervous system treatments.

Reflecting this momentum, Hikma raised its 2026 Branded revenue growth outlook of around 10%, up from its previous guidance of 6% to 8%. The company also now expects a core operating margin of close to 27%, versus previous expectations of around 25%.

Injectables

The Injectables business benefited from steady demand in the United States, Europe, Canada and MENA markets. Growth in its base business and gradual progress in sales of Tyzavan largely offset pricing pressure in the U.S.

Hikma now expects Injectables revenue to be broadly flat in 2026, compared with its earlier forecast for low-single-digit growth. Core operating margin guidance remains unchanged at 27% to 28%.

Hikma Rx

The company's Hikma Rx business continued to show improved profitability, supported by strong demand for sodium oxybate, contributions from contract manufacturing activities and eight product launches year-to-date.

In September, Hikma announced that the U.S.FDA accepted its filing for an epinephrine nasal spray, with additional regulatory submissions made in multiple international markets.

The company continues to expect Hikma Rx revenue to be broadly flat in 2026, while targeting a core operating margin of close to 20%.

Hikma also highlighted continued investment in research and development, business development deals to strengthen its product pipeline, and the completion of a $250 million share buyback program, under which it repurchased more than 13 million shares.

Management said regional demand remains robust despite geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East, and the company remains focused on maintaining reliable medicine supplies while managing inflationary pressures.

HIK.L has traded between GBp 1,187.00 and GBp 1,781.00 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at GBp 1697.00, down 3.69%.